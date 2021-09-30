CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change of schedule

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 6 days ago

The Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled their Murder Mystery Night – better known as the Moorcroft Business and Citizen of the Year Dinner – for Saturday, October 23, at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 exposure. The agency is sorry for any inconvenience, but considers the safety of guests...

