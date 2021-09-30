Change of schedule

The Board of Selectmen hosted a Public Workshop with Code Enforcement Officer Bailey Beers on proposed changes to Chapter 38 which is Rangeley’s Zoning Ordinance on September 20th. The proposed changes will impact Shoreland Zoning Regulations, Lighting, Signs, the Conditional Use Permit process, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Land Use Tables. Due to the volume of material to be reviewed the Selectmen opted to offer three two hour Public Workshops starting Tuesday, October 19th from 6:00 to 8:00pm. The other two workshops are scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021 and Monday, December 13, 2021 both run from 6:00 to 8:00pm. All property and business owners are encouraged to make an effort to inform themselves about how any changes will affect how they are allowed to use their property or conduct their business. A copy of Chapter 38 including the changes is available for public viewing at the Town Office. The Town Office is working to place a copy on the Town’s website.

