CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Card of Thanks

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 6 days ago

Our family deeply appreciates all the kindnesses, thoughts and prayers shown to us during the hospitalization of Vanna and Skip Waters, and during the ultimate passing of Skip. Thank you so much for each card, phone call and generous gifts of food and memorial donations, along with your presence when we needed it most.

www.moorcroftleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Thankful for United Way

This letter is to express our great appreciation for the United Way Carlisle & Cumberland County. We could say so much, but "Thank you" seems to be the most appropriate. Those two simple words are filled with a deep appreciation for your efforts to support the many needs in our community during an unprecedented crisis.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Advocate

Thank you for your support

The New Madison Kiwanis Members would like to thank their families, friends, and community members for generously donating their time to work in the Sausage Barn at the The Great Darke County Fair and our other fundraisers of the season! Without your steadfast support, we would be unable to support so many great causes for young people in Darke County, Ohio, and around the world. This year we were pleased to be supported by another local provider: Cal-Maine Foods donated all the eggs for our season. This donation positively impacted our fundraising efforts.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Hartselle Enquirer

Thank you for your service

First Baptist Church Falkville presents 100 gift and goody bags to the Morgan County corrections officers, who work behind the scenes at the Morgan County Jail.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Sedalia Democrat

A thank you and a plea to nurses

That’s a term that we hear quite often because it affects so many people, but it is as accurate a statement that can be made when it strikes home. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
DFW Community News

Thank You NTFB Drivers!

We recently took a moment to celebrate one of the most critical groups at the North Texas Food Bank – our truck Drivers. Our Drivers play an integral role in getting food into the hands of the more than 800,000 North Texans who are experiencing hunger, and they do this every day from sunrise to sunset with integrity, diligence and compassion.
PLANO, TX
unionspringsherald.com

Captured: Thanks to the community

Dajuan Davie was captured Friday, September 24, 2021. Davie was wanted by the Opelika Police Department for alleged charges of Sexual Abuse, First Degree. Thanks to the community, Sheriff Rodgers was led to the whereabouts of Davie. The sheriff, deputies, and other law enforcement went to a home on Lee...
OPELIKA, AL
fox35orlando.com

Wife says husband is about to die of COVID because of equipment shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A husband and father of three is on his death bed because of COVID. His wife says he couldn't get the lifesaving equipment needed due to a shortage. "He’s not doing well right now. I just got a call from the hospital that basically he’ll pass sometime tonight into tomorrow."
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
TheDailyBeast

Florida Nurse Sacked for Mocking NICU Baby’s Birth Defects on Social Media

A Jackson Memorial Hospital neonatal intensive care nurse has been fired for lampooning a baby’s severe congenital disability in social media posts, according to CBS4 Miami. Sierra Samuels was initially put on administrative leave for an invasion of privacy. The baby had gastroschisis, a condition where their intestines are not hidden under the skin. One of Samuels’ posts read, “My night was going great than boom!” Another said, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby!” A Jackson Health System statement noted that employees who violate privacy rules are “subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
FLORIDA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
battlelakereview.com

Thank You Veterans!

The Clitherall Township Veterans Park Committee would like to thank all the donors and sponsors who made it possible to recognize all of the men and women living in and have lived in Clitherall Township who have served and are serving in the United State Armed Forces. Currently they have 110 names on the “Wall of Honor”. You are welcome to visit the park and add your name to the visitor’s log also.
CLITHERALL, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to the good Samaritans

I would like to thank the two good Samaritans who assisted my husband after I fell in the middle of the road in Inverness. One young lady helped get me up, and a very kind lady got out of her car and helped me get up on the high curb. I will pass this kindness on.
INVERNESS, FL
Mountain Democrat

Thanks from an evacuee

I want to thank all the first responders for saving Pollock Pines. While we were evacuated to Green Valley Church we were treated with loving care. I want to thank all who provided for our needs, including many local businesses and Pat and Tom from KNCi 105.1 who provided us with a concert by Nate Smith, who lost his home in the Paradise Fire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ottumwaradio.com

Wapello County GOP Donates Snacks And Delivers Thank-You Cards To Law Enforcement

The Wapello County Republicans donated snacks and letters from the community to Ottumwa Law Enforcement on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, members of the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff’s Department gathered in an upstairs conference room at the Law Center. On the table were three boxes presented by the Wapello County Republicans, bags filled to the brim with various bags of chips. In front of the boxes were cards that had been filled out at a recent gun show expressing gratitude for our local law enforcement’s work.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: Thankful in Christ

I admire the apostle Paul for several reasons. One of them being his persistent prayer for the churches to whom he ministers. He makes it clear in his letters how thankful he is for the churches and how he prays for them often. One of those churches is the church...
RELIGION
Pleasanton Express

Thank you, Pleasanton Express

This letter is written to remind residents of Atascosa County what an honor it is to be blessed with a local newspaper that genuinely cares about their communities. In the past year and a half of COVID, struggling businesses, and people in need, etc., the Pleasanton Express, with owner Noel Wilkerson Holmes and her staff, have put their whole heart and soul into keeping us informed and enlightened about our communities regardless of the profitability and cost it takes to keep a newspaper running. Noel has engaged herself and her staff in every agency that can offer help whether it was COVID testing sites, vaccine sites, agencies that can help people with utilities, rent who have lost their jobs due to layoffs and closings, plus all the events and school functions etc. This takes a lot of time, energy and a great big heart. Thank you to each one of you who is connected in any capacity with the newspaper. It takes a lot of hard work and we want you to know it has not gone unnoticed. Thank you, Pleasanton Express, from the bottom of our hearts for caring so much about our community.
PLEASANTON, TX
my40.tv

Thanks to Teachers: Karina Padilla

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — She comes from a military family and had her eye on a career in law enforcement. In this week’s ‘Thanks to Teachers,’ News 13’s Karen Wynne shows us how a small woman made a big career change in hope of having the largest impact possible on children.
CANDLER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy