The OKC Dodgers are in their final ten games of the season. One exciting part about this is any home run hit by any team during the final stretch, minor league baseball will donate $50 to any local charity that team chooses. The team with the most home runs hit during the ten game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation for its chosen charity. The OKC Dodgers chose to benefit "Cleats for Kids" which provides free sports equipment to youth in need.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO