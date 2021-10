A pregnant Idaho woman failed to keep to her baby after she had undergone premature labor while in a medically induced coma due to being treated for COVID-19. Kimberly Rangel, a mother of two from Meridien, Idaho, contracted the virus last month, and her health soon deteriorated, according to KTVB. She was admitted to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for many weeks as physicians attempted to stabilize her vitals. Rangel, on the other hand, went into premature labor, and when she awoke, she was told that her baby did not survive.

IDAHO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO