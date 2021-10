A Spanish blindside with a Japanese twist? No one in the US could have been expected to foresee that. But at 24, Álex Palou is an IndyCar champion, in his second season and his first with Chip Ganassi Racing. Wow. It has all happened so early and so rapidly. But like everything that has come at him this season, a beaming Palou took his success comfortably in stride when he secured the 2021 crown with an unflustered, composed performance at the Long Beach Grand Prix on Sunday. Out of the left-field, a star is born.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO