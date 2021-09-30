CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Ghost's First New Song in 2 Years "Hunter's Moon"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Ghost's new single "Hunter's Moon" on limited-edition vinyl 7-inch, featuring John Carpenter's "Halloween Kills" theme on the B-side, at Revolver's shop. Ghost are back! Mastermind Tobias Forge and his Nameless Ghouls have returned with their first new song in two years, and their first original number since Cardinal Copia's ascension to Papa Emeritus IV. The single is called "Hunter's Moon," and it appears in the highly anticipated new entry in the Halloween horror franchise, Halloween Kills. It's a perfect pairing and Ghost come through with a killer cut befitting masked slasher Michael Myers, full of the occult-rock juggernaut's signature hooks and metallic edge. Hear it above via the song's eerie music video.

