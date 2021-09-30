CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

westseattleblog.com
 6 days ago

10:06 PM: Police investigating gunfire reports in north West Seattle have found evidence – at least nine shell casings. Dispatch noted 911 calls from areas including the 2600 block of 36th SW and the 2300 block of Harbor SW. One officer just radioed in that they’ve found at least nine shell casings “at the viewpoint.” (Whether that’s Admiral Way Viewpoint, Hamilton Viewpoint, or someplace else, they didn’t mention.) No injuries or property damage reported so far.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

WHO backs rollout of malaria vaccine for African children

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely given to African children, potentially marking a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually. The WHO recommendation is for RTS,S - or...
HEALTH
NBC News

McConnell says Republicans will support a debt limit extension into December

WASHINGTON —Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will support a debt limit extension into December, ending a partisan standoff just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. McConnell announced Wednesday that Republicans will support an extension of the debt limit “into December” to give Democrats more time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West

Comments / 0

Community Policy