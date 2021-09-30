Freda Johnson Vincent of Eva, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Winchester, Kentucky at the age of 93. She was born on May 3, 1928 in Cullman County, Alabama to the late Guy E. and Bertha Minerva Johnson. Freda had a deep love for her family and church. She was a true lady who devoted her life to the service of others, her family, friends, and her church. She loved playing with her great-grandchildren, visiting with friends, shopping and word puzzles.