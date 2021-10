Peggy M. Broome, 71 of Temple, Georgia, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept 20, 2021. She was born on Nov. 23, 1949, the daughter of the late Milton Coy McClain and Edna Adams McClain. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account...

TEMPLE, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO