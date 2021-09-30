CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

By JIMMY GOLEN
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
umhoops.com

General counsel for NLRB declares athletes at private schools are employees

Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board, just issued a memo saying that athletes at private schools are employees and can unionize. There’s no way this remains limited to only private schools. I know virtually nothing about employment law and related issues but to say this is...
EDUCATION
thecomeback.com

NLRB announcement marks major change for college athletes at private schools

The question of whether or not college athletes should be able to unionize has been a big one over the years. It became a major issue in 2015 when several Northwestern football players sought the ability to unionize but were denied by the National Labor Relations Board. At the time, the board decided that the potentially wide-ranging impacts of unionization on college sports would not have promoted “stability in labor relations.” However, they left the door open for the possibility of unionization in the future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

9/29/21 NLRB Memo

The memorandum issued by National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo Wednesday afternoon. The document asserts certain college athletes are employees of their universities and should be able to petition for rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlrb#College Athletes#Labor Relations
spacecoastdaily.com

National Labor Relations Board Memo Declares College Athletes ‘Employees’ of Schools, Threatens Schools That Use Term ‘Student-Athlete’

(ESPN) – College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports at private universities are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow those players to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions. NLRB general counsel Jennifer...
COLLEGE SPORTS
indianapublicmedia.org

National Labor Relations Board Memo: College Football Players Are Employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools are one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Council Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo Wednesday saying college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. The...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
harrisondaily.com

Arkansas House OKs employee opt-out for COVID vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House on Tuesday advanced legislation that would require employers to let workers opt out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, despite warnings it would conflict …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Executive Order Eliminating the Subminimum Wage in State Contracting for People with Disabilities

CHICAGO – Working to increase inclusion and decrease barriers faced by people with disabilities, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure people with disabilities receive equal pay for work they perform as employees of state vendors. “Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities ar Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Farm Workers’ Advocates Claim Proposed Rules By Colorado Department Of Labor Regarding Overtime Is Unfair

DENVER (CBS4)– Leaders in the Latinx community are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to provide equal overtime rights for farm workers. The group said proposed rules by the Colorado Department of Labor Enforcement would negatively impact farm workers and communities of color. (credit: CBS) The proposed rule would exempt some farm employees from receiving 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day overtime pay. They would only receive overtime after 60 hours a week as part of a phased-in plan. Advocates say excluding farm workers from getting overtime is unfair compared to the way other seasonal workers are treated. (credit: CBS) “Like all the other workers in seasonal industries. Like the tourist industries. Like my goodness, our ski industry up in those beautiful mountains. Like all of the other seasonal industries, they all pay their workers overtime,” said former Colorado State Sen. Polly Baca. Advocates say the proposed rule increases the risk of farm workers being overworked and potentially injured on the job. The Colorado Department of Labor is hosting a public comment session on the proposed changes Nov. 1 but comments are being taken online now.
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Idaho Capital Sun

Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students

WASHINGTON — The massive economic policy package Democrats are trying to muscle through Congress could open the door to free community college for immigrants who are undocumented. But that lifeline for many people now denied access to higher education could also reignite controversies in Republican-leaning states over immigration and federal overreach.  The provision on immigrants […] The post Democrats’ vision for free community college would include education for undocumented students appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sportico

Minor League Clubs Strike Out Again in COVID Insurance Appeal

Last Friday, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by the Chattanooga Lookouts and 18 other minor league baseball teams. The teams, which are from 10 states, have sued three insurance companies for refusing to pay business interruption policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. National Casualty, Scottsdale Indemnity and Scottsdale Insurance invoked a virus exclusion clause to deny payments. The clause explicitly excluded coverage for “loss or damage caused by or resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism that induces or is capable of inducing physical distress, illness...
MLB
Times Daily

NLRB memo: College football players are employees

College athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in guidance released Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and negotiate over their working conditions. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

NLRB: “Certain” College Athletes Are Employees, Have Right To Unionize

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memo Wednesday asserting that “certain” college athletes are statutory employees and should be given the right to unionize, among other protections. Abruzzo also says that misclassifying the employees simply as “student-athletes” misleads them into believing they are not entitled to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy