Pint Sized Science: Tiny Tinkerers

The Newton Public Library is offering Pint Size Science classes at the Library this fall. The classes are for PreK through 2nd grade (child must be at least 5 years old). A light snack will be served at each session. All classes will be held in the library meeting room. Classes are divided into three different sessions: Homes & Habitats explores animals & insects in their natural habitats and is September 7 and September 14 from 4-6 pm. Tiny Tinkerers explores light and sound and will be held September 20 and September 30 from 4-6 pm. Exploring Engineers covers basic building principles and how things work. It will be held October 4 and October 11 from 4-6pm. Register for all three sessions, or just one. We do ask that your child be able to attend both classes in each session. Call the Library to register at 641-792-4108.