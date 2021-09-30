Perez hits 48th homer, leaves hurt; Royals beat Indians 10-5

Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three total runs in Tuesday's 6-4 victory versus Cleveland. Perez exited Monday's contest with an apparent injury, but he turned out to be fine and was back behind the plate Tuesday. He appeared none the worse for wear, reaching base three times and belting a 429-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. Perez broke the MLB record for home runs by a catcher in a single season last week, and he now leads the league with 47 homers and 118 RBI on the campaign. His RBI total is the highest in a campaign for a catcher since Mike Piazza drove in 124 runs in 1999.

