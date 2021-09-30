Amid Rising Overdose Deaths, Hochul Urged to End Two-Tiered Addiction Treatment System in New York
In the aftermath of the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in New York State in a single year, advocates and substance use treatment providers are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign what they call a crucial piece of legislation to reverse the trend. Without the new governor’s signature, they say, the state’s recently-established two-tiered substance use treatment system, with greater barriers to access for lower-income New Yorkers, will continue and cause more harm.www.gothamgazette.com
