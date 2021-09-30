CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Amid Rising Overdose Deaths, Hochul Urged to End Two-Tiered Addiction Treatment System in New York

By Samar Khurshid
Gotham Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in New York State in a single year, advocates and substance use treatment providers are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign what they call a crucial piece of legislation to reverse the trend. Without the new governor’s signature, they say, the state’s recently-established two-tiered substance use treatment system, with greater barriers to access for lower-income New Yorkers, will continue and cause more harm.

www.gothamgazette.com

Comments / 8

Related
CBS News

California oil spill may have been caused by a ship's anchor: The pipeline was "pulled like a bow string"

Long Beach, California — A ship's anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn't quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to thousands of borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors. Through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, the government forgives remaining federal student loan debt...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Legislature#Cdc#Medicaid#Drugs#New Yorkers#Black Latino#Asian
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy