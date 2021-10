The Buell name is all set to make a resurgence after the manufacturer announced that it would be launching its own supersport, the Buell Hammerhead 1190, on November 1, 2021. For those of you who may be unaware, the Buell Motorcycle Co. is an American motorcycle manufacturer started in 1983 by an ex-Harley-Davidson engineer named Erik Buell. Over the next decade and a half, Harley-Davidson acquired Buell, with the latter owning 98% of the company by the turn of the millennium. The Buell brand came to life intending to succeed at the racetrack – the AMA, in particular – and won the AMA Daytona Sportbike Championship in 2009. However, Harley faced an economic downturn in the same year and decided to end production of the Buell.

