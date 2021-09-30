September 2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent attorney disbarments, suspensions, probations and public reprovals in California. State Bar No. 217380, Garden Grove (August 20, 2021) Kyncl was disbarred by default after he failed to participate in his disciplinary proceeding, either in person or through counsel. The State Bar Court judge determined that all procedural requirements, including reasonable diligence in notification, had been satisfied. Kyncl did not subsequently seek to have the default entered against him set aside or vacated.

Government
