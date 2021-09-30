HKS Is Providing a Blueprint For How to Improve Policing at Home and Nationwide

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Last summer, George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police alongside too many other slain Americans ignited an overdue international reconsideration of modern policing. Though any bipartisan attempt at police reform seems to have puttered out on Capitol Hill, an impressive effort to rethink when police are really needed — and what of their stacked caseloads could be better handled by alternative responders — has taken root closer to home at the Harvard Kennedy School.