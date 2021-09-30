WEDNESDAY SCHOLASTICS: Split decision in Wallingford XC; Watson a whirlwind for Sheehan soccer; Rams, Titans notch field hockey victories
WALLINGFORD — Sheehan sophomore Angelika Kotula continued her strong rookie season while the Lyman Hall girls improved to 6-1 as a team Wednesday as Wallingford’s cross country programs collided at the Sheehan course. There was a third party: Amity, which swept the boys competition behind overall winner Mason Beaudette (17:36).www.myrecordjournal.com
