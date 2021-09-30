CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Blocking calls will help you gain peace and quiet

Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: I have enjoyed your column and books for many years. Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a “call block” button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny. If the caller...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Daily Advance

Jesus' peace doesn't stop storms, it helps us survive them

The storm is gathering. Jesus is in the upper room with his closest friends on the night before his suffering and death. The Gospel of John tells us that Jesus himself is “troubled in spirit.”. Jesus then shocks his disciples with the announcement that one of them will betray him....
RELIGION
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

FROM THE OPINION PAGE — Thank you to those who answer calls for help

Most people know that life in a small, rural town has challenges. Last night just past the end of our driveway, there was a car bursting into flames. As I sat and watched from my front window, high above all the action, I was overcome with gratitude. Down in the road, voluntarily leaving their warm beds, dressed in protective gear, perhaps a dozen people had arrived to handle the problem. They arrived with the simple yet profound calling of helping their neighbor. Their efficiency was comforting to watch.
PAGE, WV
Herald-Journal

Call, for help

The world is full of heroes of whom the public is largely unaware. One of them is Mary Call, of Dayton, who can often be found transporting and translating for local Latinos and friends. “She is outstanding, selfless, and service oriented,” said Dal Seller, branch president of the Valley View...
DAYTON, ID
wnewsj.com

Are you peace-less or prayer-full?

As I mentioned last week, in recent days I have found myself considering the whole realm of “PEACE”. Having experienced the passing away of two family members this summer, the concept of peace has been on my heart and mind a lot. What is it? How do we get it? And perhaps most importantly, how do we keep it?
RELIGION
#Newspapers
Fortune

The Great Resignation is upon us, and purpose can help you resist its siren call

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The COVID-driven collision of evolving business norms and forced reflection has resulted in an awakening for business leaders. Most of us have never experienced so much change and disruption in our working routines, nor have we had so much time to step back and reevaluate—and certainly not all at once. Fashioning offices in the corners of our bedrooms and spending the entirety of our days on video conferences has opened our weary eyes to the duplicity of the notion that home life and work life could ever be balanced, let alone distinct. We’re now forced to accept that the way we work is an ever-shifting commixture, where home, job, and community bleed into one another like soft-edged watercolors.
ECONOMY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

TikToker challenges anti-vaxx neighbours who are flying Nazi flag to protest Covid vaccine

A woman was stunned while driving through her local area after she spotted her neighbors waving a Nazi flag on the street in an apparent protest against the Covid-19 vaccine. Kelley Mills (@imnotcryingshutup) was disgusted at the scene she was witnessing and began filming it from the inside of her car, and can be heard saying: “This is not happening in my neighborhood, no!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
California State
WTHR

Mooresville organization helps women find their 'Peace Restored'

MOORESVILLE, Ind — Life's circumstances, tragedies and trauma can rob us of the peace we desire. Ann Madison is Inspiring Indiana by turning her own journey through childhood sexual abuse into a mission to help women find their "Peace Restored,” also the name of the non-profit organization she started almost seven years ago.
MOORESVILLE, IN
HeraldNet

For your loved one, the comforts of home, for you, peace of mind

As the pandemic eases living life to its fullest potential seems more of a priority than ever before. Unfortunately, being separated from our loved ones or finding that an aging parent needs care, has been made even more difficult by the feelings of isolation and the added stressors we’ve all experienced through this once-in-a-lifetime global event.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
tigermedianet.com

Misophonia: How FHSU and You can help those needing peace and quiet

Fort Hays State University, like many other universities across the nation, allows accommodations for students with disabilities, given that the student provides appropriate documentation. But what about a disorder that isn’t diagnosable? A mental disorder that, while it deeply affects the lives of those who suffer from it, isn’t listed...
MENTAL HEALTH
thecut.com

Nabela Noor Wants You to Find Your ‘Pockets of Peace’

Nabela Noor believes that every day “carries a few moments of goodness and we deserve to enjoy them,” no matter how small. So throughout the pandemic, the YouTube creator, author of the children’s book Beautifully Me, and designer at the label Zeba shared her “Pockets of Peace,” the small moments of joy she experienced each day, on TikTok in an effort to encourage her followers to look for their moments of cheer during a scary and heavy time. “It could be, ‘I was able to bake this’ or ‘I was able to sleep in’ or ‘I was able to clean my whole house,’” she explains. “There was so much bad happening in the world, and I didn’t want to take those moments for granted.” The practice became a fundamental part of her wellness. Now, Noor is pregnant — she was vocal about her miscarriage earlier this year — and as she prepares for the arrival of her baby girl, her “Pockets of Peace” look like therapy, keeping a gratitude journal, and slow mornings. Read on below.
YOGA
Texarkana Gazette

Block callers to regain some peace and quiet

Antelope Valley Press

kentreporter.com

