Blocking calls will help you gain peace and quiet

Nabela Noor believes that every day “carries a few moments of goodness and we deserve to enjoy them,” no matter how small. So throughout the pandemic, the YouTube creator, author of the children’s book Beautifully Me, and designer at the label Zeba shared her “Pockets of Peace,” the small moments of joy she experienced each day, on TikTok in an effort to encourage her followers to look for their moments of cheer during a scary and heavy time. “It could be, ‘I was able to bake this’ or ‘I was able to sleep in’ or ‘I was able to clean my whole house,’” she explains. “There was so much bad happening in the world, and I didn’t want to take those moments for granted.” The practice became a fundamental part of her wellness. Now, Noor is pregnant — she was vocal about her miscarriage earlier this year — and as she prepares for the arrival of her baby girl, her “Pockets of Peace” look like therapy, keeping a gratitude journal, and slow mornings. Read on below.

YOGA ・ 5 DAYS AGO