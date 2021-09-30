CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Evergrande bondholders not paid coupon by end of Wed deadline NY time-sources

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have not received interest payment due by the end of Wednesday New York time, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with the company missing its second debt obligation this month. The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday...

As Evergrande Prepares To Sell Property Management Arm, China's Mitigation Strategy Likely To Hang Foreign Bondholders Out To Dry

As China's Evergrande Group continues to miss payments on debt obligations to foreign lenders, both the company and the Chinese government are prioritizing domestic stakeholders. Evergrande, the most indebted developer in the world, with $305B in liabilities, halted stock trading for itself and its property management subsidiary, Evergrande Property Services,...
China Evergrande shares swing as bondholders await word on payments

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares of debt-laden China Evergrande Group swung wildly on Thursday as the company looked set to miss its second bond interest payment in a week, as an additional $180 million in coupon deadlines loom in the next month. The company’s shares opened sharply higher, rising as...
Evergrande Bondholders Mull Next Steps in Wake of Missed Payment

The cash-strapped developer has another $45 million bond interest payment due on Wednesday, and investors believe Evergrande is unlikely to come up with the cash given its lack of public communication so far about its international bonds. Evergrande has a 30-day grace period before its nonpayment constitutes an event of...
Evergrande Bondholders in the U.S. Didn’t Receive Interest Payment

Global investors who own China Evergrande Group ’s U.S. dollar bonds hadn’t received an interest payment from the property giant by Thursday’s deadline, said people familiar with the matter, opening a new chapter in the cash-strapped firm’s financial struggles. Evergrande was on the hook to make $83.5 million in coupon...
Evergrande bondholders seek clarity on payments after hope fades on Thursday deadline

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group dollar bondholders were still waiting for information about a key interest payment due Thursday that has kept global investors on tenterhooks, but the property developer was instead expected to provide more clarity in the coming month, a source familiar with the situation said.
Australian Dollar Eyes Evergrande as USD Bondholders Still Await Interest Payments

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Evergrande, USD Bondholders, China – Market Alert. Sentiment-linked Australian Dollar marks time as traders watch Evergrande. USD bondholders had not yet received interest payments, reports indicated. Evergrande default could hinder local Chinese economic growth, and global. The Australian Dollar traded mostly flat during Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading hours,...
