CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Fossils Still Say No: The Surly Cenozoic Flood Finale

By JEFFREY P. TOMKINS, PH.D.
icr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cenozoic is the major upper system of the geologic column. It represents the last global Flood layers that were produced from violent Flood runoff as the newly separated continents and their mountain ranges were being uplifted in the final stage of the global Flood. Many unique types of mammals, birds, insects, and plants make their first appearances in the Cenozoic with no evolutionary precursors in lower rock layers. While this unique mix of catastrophically buried fossils is difficult to explain in an evolutionary scenario, the global Flood model of progressive burial by ecological zonation closely fits the data.

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

Related
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
creation.com

Living Fossils: Fossils that debunk evolution

‘Living Fossils’ are characterized as creatures found in the fossil record (supposedly millions of years old) that are seemingly identical to creatures living today. This is a thorny issue for evolutionists since Darwin proposed his evolutionary hypothesis. The evidence of ‘massive change over time’ is dwindling rapidly. Meanwhile the evidence supporting creation is growing rapidly!
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
goodmenproject.com

365 Days of Climate Awareness 26 – A Brief History of the Earth 2: Paleozoic to Cenozoic

Of all the topics covered so quickly in this series, the history of earth from 542 mya onward could and does fill books and constitute a chain of college classes. The Paleozoic Era spans from 542 to 252 mya, and its early portion, the Cambrian Period from 542 to 485 mya, is known for an amazing proliferation of life into many different forms, both terrestrial and marine, known as the Cambrian Explosion. Large animals with exoskeletons like mollusks, and vertebrates like fish appeared. By the end of the Cambrian, most modern phyla–one of the highest level of classifications of living species–were represented.
SCIENCE
The Grand Rapids Press

New details on fossilized footprints: What they say about early humans in North America

Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday. The first footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park in 2009. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago.
SCIENCE
icr.org

The Flood Explains the Missing Dinosaurs

The pattern of fossils in the rock record has always been complex, and the dinosaur fossils maybe even more so. A recent article tried to explain why only small and large-size carnivorous dinosaurs (theropods) are found in Upper Cretaceous rocks.1 Evolutionary scientist Thomas Holtz suggested that juvenile tyrannosaurs may have outcompeted other medium-size dinosaurs, causing their disappearance, although he admitted that there may be another cause.2.
WILDLIFE
icr.org

Creation Kids: Floods Form Fossils Fast

You’re never too young to be a creation scientist! Kids, discover fun facts about God’s creation with ICR’s special Creation Kids learning and activities page. Did you know that fossils almost never form today? You might have heard that fossils formed over millions of years. But actually fossils can form in a very short time under the right conditions.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Massive Extinction of Species in the Late Cretaceous Was Not Caused by Extreme Volcanism

A study published in the journal Geology rules out that extreme volcanic episodes had any influence on the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous. The results confirm the hypothesis that it was a giant meteorite impact that caused the great biological crisis that ended up with the non-avian dinosaur lineages and other marine and terrestrial organisms 66 million years ago.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Paleontology#Earth Sciences#Cenozoic#Birds#Flood#British
Interesting Engineering

New Projections for Earth in 2500 Reveal an Alien World

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change — such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels — by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy