Robert L. Westin Jr., 64
Robert L. Westin Jr., of Kalispell, was called home on Sept. 13, 2021. Bob was a native of Colorado, born Oct. 25, 1956, and is the direct descendant of Montana's earliest gold rush era pioneers. Bob (aka Cowboy Bob) made his early living on horseback as a ranch hand, rodeo bull rider and in later years founded Westmar Mules Llc., of Kalispell. He was a beloved member of CHS Kalispell where he was charged with supervising the operational safety of that company’s transportation fleet.dailyinterlake.com
Comments / 0