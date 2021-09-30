CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Cascade 3 – 2

Cover picture for the articleYour Varsity Lady Hornets Volleyball Team fall to the Cascade Cadets Tuesday night. All ladies fought hard for this win, but could not pull off the W in the last two sets. Sophomore Kylee Robinson led the team in digs, gaining 23 for the Hornets. Senior Elysia Hubbard led the Hornets in aces, kills and blocks, gaining 3, 13 and 10 points respectively throughout the match. Junior Sarah Tepp led the team in serve-receive passes, gaining 32 receptions throughout the match for the Hornets. Happy Senior Night to our Seniors – Elysia Hubbard, Sam Rudge, Imani Ballinger, and AnnaMarie Pasyanos. We all wish you the best in future endeavors! We will miss you! GO Hornets!

