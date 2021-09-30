CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Battle for Hearts

By LAUREN PENNINGTON
icr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who works in the Discovery Center, it’s interesting to watch people’s reactions to the truths they interact with during their time here. For most of our guests, it is a faith-building reminder of the steadfast truths they already hold dear. For some, they laugh it off as fairy tales that have no place in academic discussion—after all, “the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing” (1 Corinthians 1:18).

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Albritton: ‘A thousand stairways into the heart’

I used to tell a silly story to illustrate a significant truth. It was about a man who, walking home in the dark one night, fell in a well. Though he was not injured, he was unable to climb out of the well. After yelling for help, he realized no one could hear him.
OPELIKA, AL
icr.org

The Prophet's Chamber

“And she said unto her husband, Behold now, I perceive that this is an holy man of God, which passeth by us continually. Let us make a little chamber, I pray thee, on the wall; and let us set for him there a bed, and a table, and a stool, and a candlestick: and it shall be, when he cometh to us, that he shall turn in thither.” (2 Kings 4:9-10)
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Praying With a Humble Heart

A humble heart faithfully, persistently, watchfully seeks after God in prayer. If God’s response to our prayer is his revelation, then the one praying must remain in a constant position to receive. This is a humbling posture, which is exactly where God wants us. It would be far easier if...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
icr.org

In His Steps

“The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalm 37:23) There is nothing more satisfying to a believer than to be living in the will of God for his life. And it is good to know that God actually delights in leading us along that way that He is laying out for us. There are numerous Bible verses to this effect. One of the most familiar is “In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:6).
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
longislandadvance.net

A camp not for the faint of heart

Fluffy’s back, fangs and all. He’s the big, bad wolf lunging when you least expect it. Fluffy is one of the scaries at The Gateway’s Camp Terror opening Oct 1 to 31st. “I think the whole ambiance of what we created is very intense,” said Gateway executive artistic director Paul Allan. “A lot is from a story culled from history. We did have camps here from the 50’s and 60’s, although nothing sinister. But we built on the scenario. And it’s with the idea that it’s a camp gone bad, the camp director has gone cookoo and the inhabitants are demons and devils. Last year we were 100 percent outside. This year it’s half outside and half in the theater and has a very creepy vibe.”
MOVIES
icr.org

The Dispensation of Grace

“If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward.” (Ephesians 3:2) So-called “dispensationalism” has had both its advocates and opponents among Bible-believing Christians. The Greek word translated “dispensation” (oikonomia), from which we derive our English word “economy,” actually means an “economy,” or also a “stewardship.”
RELIGION
icr.org

Hastening His Coming

“But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8) These very familiar words of the Lord Jesus are...
RELIGION
Variety

‘The Jesus Music’ Review: Skimming 50 Years, a Christian Music Doc Chooses Its Controversies Carefully

“The Jesus Music,” a film about the Christian music scene that earned more than half a million dollars over its opening weekend, is about as friendly and far removed from being an expose as a documentary can get, but that doesn’t mean the filmmakers want fans to think they’re getting anything but unvarnished truth. So the opening moments feature some of the movie’s primary participants — including Kirk Franklin, the three former members of DC Talk, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith (the last two of whom are also among its executive producers) — sitting down for their interviews with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
lareviewofbooks.org

The Octopus Has Three Hearts

In his book The Adventurer, critic Paul Zweig claims the themes of imprisonment and escape provide “a conduit for the mythology of modern times.” Recast as isolation and communication these are also the themes capably explored by Rachel Rose in her debut collection of short stories, The Octopus Has Three Hearts.
ANIMALS
CatTime

Black Cats: Halloween Hazards, Motivating Myths

Black cats have never had it easy. In some cultures -- and for many individuals -- they represent bad luck or misfortune. Perhaps most disturbingly, black cats are also sometimes targeted around Halloween for teasing and abuse -- or worse. The post Black Cats: Halloween Hazards, Motivating Myths appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
soapsindepth.com

Tyler Christopher Is “Grateful to be Home”

Fans of actor Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Nikolas, GENERAL HOSPITAL) were happy when he returned to social media with an Instagram post featuring four photos and a caption that read: “Malibu sunsets, friends that are family, theatre, and Sunday service. Grateful to be home.”. The first photo...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icr#The Discovery Center#Romans
goodmenproject.com

Deep Listening to the Heart of the Story

We hear stories from people all day, every day. There is a big difference between hearing, which is the natural biological process of hearing stimuli, and listening, which describes the thoughtful attention we give the stimuli. Listening is a skill we can develop and master. If we want to improve...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Christian nationalists like Madison Cawthorn invoke Biblical Jews to disguise their pure antisemitism

“Back in the Old Testament – look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther, look at all of these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles,” North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn declared in a campaign video posted on his Twitter account.It’s easy to laugh at the anachronistic confusion here. Even in the context of prefigurative theology which sees Christ foreshadowed in the Old Testament, it’s a big stretch to argue that Esther was lobbying her government on Christian principles 450 years before Christ was born.But Cawthorn’s hostility to chronology is less laughable when we...
RELIGION
icr.org

Creation Kids: Floods Form Fossils Fast

You’re never too young to be a creation scientist! Kids, discover fun facts about God’s creation with ICR’s special Creation Kids learning and activities page. Did you know that fossils almost never form today? You might have heard that fossils formed over millions of years. But actually fossils can form in a very short time under the right conditions.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
criterion.com

Love & Basketball: For Your Heart

Several years ago, writer and director Joey Soloway asked me if I wanted to participate in Girl on Girl, a film screening and conversation series curated by women, featuring women filmmakers. I was thrilled, and I immediately knew which movie I wanted to screen—Love & Basketball, written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. I have a bit of a phobia of public speaking, but more than that, I was nervous about meeting the film’s director. The weeks leading up to the event were fraught, to put it mildly. I was just a writer and college professor living in a small town in Indiana. I wasn’t well versed in spending time with filmmakers and actors. I wanted to have a dynamic conversation with Prince-Bythewood about her work, but I worried I would start babbling incoherent praise before I could formulate an interesting question. In the end, my worst fears did not come to pass. It was a wonderful event, well attended. And I was reminded, yet again, of why this movie has captured audiences’ hearts and minds since its release in 2000.
MOVIES
coastmonthly.com

‘Find your heart pieces’

Homeowners saw possibilities in a house where everything tells a story. Terrie Ward gets sentimental when talking about her League City home she and husband, Kelly, moved into three years ago. “The house had been on the market for a year and a half, and I couldn’t understand why,” Ward...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
wknofm.org

Today is Heart Health Day.

Most of us are unaware of our hearts beating from moment to moment. On an average, 80 times a minute, 115,000 times a day, and 42 million times a year. You can see why it's important to care for this most precious gift from God. Thankfully, it doesn't require that much of us: Eat right, exercise, and lower our stress, and the beating will last a lifetime. What we know is that a happy heart is more likely to last a lifetime than one that is constantly under the stress of anxiety and conflict. While the electrophysiology of a beating heart is not something we can do much about, cultivating a joyful outlook on life through our relationships and work ethic is something we can work on every day by creating a discipline built around kindness and generosity. So this Heart Health Day, commit to care for your heart and the ways that are in your power. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis & Husband Mike Mora Receive Support After He Reveals His Cancer Diagnosis

Prayers and well wishes are being sent to Kelis and her family after her husband, Mike Mora, revealed that he has been enduring a serious health battle. The couple was married back in 2014 and they have gone on to welcome two children together, making Kelis the mother of three. They live a relatively quiet life on a farm as the chef-musician and her photographer beau stay far away from the industry chaos, but the couple found themselves with the spotlight on them after Mora shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy