A Battle for Hearts

Most of us are unaware of our hearts beating from moment to moment. On an average, 80 times a minute, 115,000 times a day, and 42 million times a year. You can see why it's important to care for this most precious gift from God. Thankfully, it doesn't require that much of us: Eat right, exercise, and lower our stress, and the beating will last a lifetime. What we know is that a happy heart is more likely to last a lifetime than one that is constantly under the stress of anxiety and conflict. While the electrophysiology of a beating heart is not something we can do much about, cultivating a joyful outlook on life through our relationships and work ethic is something we can work on every day by creating a discipline built around kindness and generosity. So this Heart Health Day, commit to care for your heart and the ways that are in your power. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO