CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Cascade 2 – 0

By Admin
beechgrove-athletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour JV Lady Hornets fall to conference opponent Cascade in two sets. All ladies fought hard, but could not pull off the W. Join us next Wednesday, at home, for our match against Warren Central. GO Hornets!

beechgrove-athletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chesire Herald

CHS Girls' Volleyball Stays Unbeaten On Friday, Saturday's Varsity Schedule

On Friday, Cheshire girls’ volleyball (7-0) earned their seventh sweep in a 3-0 victory (25-18, 25-11, 25-11) over Sacred Heart Academy (2-3). Senior tri-captain Grace Downing tallied 13 assists, six aces, three digs, and a kill. Junior Avery Mola compiled 13 kills, three aces, a block, and a dig. Senior...
CHESHIRE, CT
glendoraathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf falls to Claremont 195 – 222

Today at Marshall Canyon Golf Course a very good Claremont team beat Glendora 195-222. Leading match score was Claremont’s Kelly Xu who shot a 5 under par 31. Glendora scores included Liz Oloteo’s 38, Sasha Kumar and Kat Soto who each shot 44, Lauren Silva 47. Bao-Quinn Moran 49, and Amelia Reuter 53.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Junior Varsity#Jv
beechgrove-athletics.com

Boys Middle School Football falls to Mount Vernon 14-0

The combined 7th/8th grade Hornets played a tough game against the 8th Grade Mt. Vernon team losing 14-0. The Hornets had five 7th grade starters on each side of the ball who played hard and held their own. The Beech Grove defense was tough most of the night holding Mt. Vernon to one touchdown until the very end of the ball game. The Hornet offense struggled all night to get things moving and never found their rhythm. Beech Grove looks to keep improving as they take on Indian Creek at home next Monday for their last game of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Hathaway Brown 2 – 0

The junior Lady Comets travelled to Shaker Heights on a beautiful Saturday and came away with a convincing 2-0 win over the Blazers of Hathaway Brown. The Comets would have one way traffic most of the game but the Hathaway Brown defense and goalkeeper would stand strong and keep the game at 0-0 until Maddie Gates would score a pair of goals in the second half to put the game away.
SOCCER
westervillecentralathletics.com

Varsity Girls Soccer Falls to Thomas Worthington

It was a tough battle but the Lady Warhawks Varsity Soccer fell to Thomas Worthington 1-4. Only four substitutions were available the first half due to injuries and players having to quarantine. The Lady Warhawks were down to one substitution during the second half due to injuries. Congratulations to Sarah...
SOCCER
beechgrove-athletics.com

Friday Night Lights / Senior Night!

The Beech Grove Hornets are back home this Friday for Senior Night against Triton Central! Celebrate our seniors with Indiana Crossroads Football action this Friday at TCU Veterans Stadium!. Want to purchase tickets in advance or just to go cashless? Learn how here. Come out and support the Hornets at...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country won against Decatur Central 0 – 15

The last home meet for the girls and boys cross country teams ended up being a two way meet instead of a three way meet since Plainfield could not get a bus. Our top 5 girls were: 1st Harper Moore 13:41, 2nd Abby Webster 13:43, 3rd Layla Cranfill 13:56, 4th Lyla Muffler 14:17, 5th Aliegha Buendia 14:21. Our top 5 boys were 3rd BJ Mastin 12:46, 6th Nathan Kinder 14:00, 8th Christian Lozano 14:24, 10th Elliot Kinder 15:56, 11th Eddie Harrison 16:15. Their last meet is the County race at Speedway.
HIGH SCHOOL
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 7th place at Marion County Meet

It was a great morning for the last meet of the season. But even with the overcast skies and rain during the JV races, it didn’t stop our Hornets from getting PRs. There were 20 schools: 134 girls and 145 boys in the Varsity meet; 80 girls and 106 boys in the JV meet. Our top 5 girls were: 27th Abby Webster 13:01, 33rd Layla Cranfill 13:09, 41st Aliegha Buendia 13:20, 64th Harper Moore 13:50:62, 65th Jayda Cranfill 13:50:77. Our top 5 boys were: 56th BJ Mastin 12:09, 89th Nathan Kinder 13:07, 93rd Christian Lozano 13:14, 116th Elliot Kinder 14:07, 128th Eddie Harrison 14:50.
HIGH SCHOOL
beechgrove-athletics.com

Beech Grove picks up first road victory of the season, beating Cardinal Ritter 28-19

Junior quarterback Adonis Adams rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown and completed 12-of-23 passes for 216 yards and two more TDs as the Beech Grove Hornets picked up their first road victory in the Coach Brandon Winters era, a 28-19 win over the Cardinal Ritter Raiders Friday evening at Marian University’s St. Vincent Field.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy