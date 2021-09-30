John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
I surely enjoyed leading college student groups on spring break camping trips to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park on Key Largo in Florida. Diving excursions to the coral reefs about three miles offshore were my favorite parts, but there were also fascinating boardwalk and canoe trips to the mangrove forests along the shore. Near-shore swimming gives opportunities to meet intriguing sea creatures up close and personal, plus trails wind through exotic forests that grow nowhere else in America. On a late-night walk along a sandy beach, you could stir up flashing points of light by disturbing bioluminescent sea creatures—“fireflies” of the sea. Want to come along?www.icr.org
Comments / 0