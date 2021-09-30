CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MontanaPBS Charlie Russell documentary takes top award

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MontanaPBS documentary production “Charlie Russell’s Old West” received the 2021 Western Heritage Award for Documentary from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum during a Sept. 18 black-tie event in Oklahoma City. The museum honors the best of Western literature, photography, magazine, poetry, music, film and television. The film’s...

dailyinterlake.com

umt.edu

MontanaPBS Doc Earns Prestigious Western Heritage Award

MISSOULA – The MontanaPBS documentary production "Charlie Russell's Old West" received the 2021 Western Heritage Award for Documentary from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum during a Sept. 18 black-tie event in Oklahoma City. The museum honors the best of western literature, photography, magazine, poetry, music, film and television.
MISSOULA, MT
