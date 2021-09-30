MontanaPBS Charlie Russell documentary takes top award

Neon has nabbed the worldwide rights to Beba, the debut film by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The documentary about the director’s family bowed at the Toronto Film Festival and will receive a 2022 commercial release. Beba weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry and interview footage as Huntt explores her own identity via the emotional family memoir. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. She includes extensive interviews with her parents and sister. Beba was written and directed by Huntt, who also produced the doc with Sofia Geld. Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga share the executive producer credits. Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the distribution deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. UTA also represents Huntt. Neon is also set to release Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO