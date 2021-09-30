Bigfork Independent Film Festival spotlights Montana filmmakers and made-in-Montana films
This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Bigfork Independent Film Festival. A signature film event for Northwest Montana, BIFF has evolved over the years and now attracts filmmakers from across the state and internationally. As it successfully did in 2020, BIFF 2021 will offer filmgoers the choice of watching the films in person at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts or on demand in the comfort of their homes.dailyinterlake.com
Comments / 0