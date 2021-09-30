Stephen “Nick” Chestley Gardiner, 81, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born May 15, 1940 in Portland, ME to the late Onswill and Gentrude Lungren Gardiner. He loved everyone he met and they loved him. He loved old cars, motorcycles, and golf. He is survived by his life partner, Jennifer Weaver; daughter, Tara Gardiner-Couture; grandchildren, Cash Couture; brothers, Ron Gardiner (Jean), Rick Gardiner (Linda), and Bob Gardiner (Peg); sister Jackie McNeill (Ken); and aunt, Sue Gardiner. A celebration of life will be held on October 3, 2021 at 4580 Womble Road, Battleboro, NC, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to hospice. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Gardiner family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.