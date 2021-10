All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Black Dance Theatre kicks off the season in Fort Worth with Dancing Beyond Borders-West. DBDT: Encore! dancers appear to levitate across the stage as they perform Opaque, a mysterious and majestic work choreographed by Nycole Ray. In Nineteenth, another Ray showpiece, the dancers portray a historical tug-of-war for power. I. M. Terrell Academy for STEM & Visual Performing Arts Dance Ensemble from Fort Worth ISD is the guest artist for the evening, directed by Christen Reyes, a former DBDT: Encore! member.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO