CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Mulch by any other name may not be as organic

By ERIN MULLINS
Daily Evergreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSU scientists are working to produce a biodegradable alternative to plastic mulch for organic farmers. Mulch is placed on the soil surface to suppress weeds, modify soil temperatures, reduce soil water evaporation and keep fruit from resting directly on the soil, said Lisa DeVetter, College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resources assistant professor of small fruits.

dailyevergreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. It only makes sense to use Mother Nature's flood defenses as one of the tools to combat destruction from intense rains in the middle of the country and storms and sea level rise on the coasts, says Todd Bridges, who heads the Corps Engineering with Nature initiative.Pieces are in place to make the...
MILITARY
WHO 13

Iowa harvest season off to a smooth start

Harvest update Harvest progress is going smoothly in Iowa. In a week of 5.5 days of fieldwork, 19% of corn is harvested with 87% of corn mature. Moisture content of field corn is at about 20%, with conditions rated 60% good to excellent.   Farmers harvested about 20% of beans in a week – now […]
IOWA STATE
Nevada Current

Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75%

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A coalition with an environmentally-friendly name is fronting for ranching and hunting interests out to accelerate the capture and confinement of Nevada’s wild horses and burros, according to critics.  “We believe the Coalition for Healthy Nevada Lands is a front organization for the livestock ranchers and commercial trappers who seek the eradication of wild horses […] The post Group aims to slash wild horse and burro population by 75% appeared first on Nevada Current.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farmers#Plastic Mulch#Organic Material#Natural Resources
Missouri Independent

Being good stewards of Missouri lakes and rivers | Opinion

Missouri’s waterways are some of our state’s greatest features. How many of us have spent part of the summer at Lake of the Ozarks, or floating the Huzzah or Meramec Rivers? My family and I have many great memories of hunting and fishing along the banks of the Missouri River. From a personal and professional […] The post Being good stewards of Missouri lakes and rivers | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia University

Exposure to Deadly Urban Heat Worldwide Has Tripled in Recent Decades, Says Study

A new study of more than 13,000 cities worldwide has found that the number of person-days in which inhabitants are exposed to extreme combinations of heat and humidity has tripled since the 1980s. The authors say the trend, which now affects nearly a quarter of the world’s population, is the combined result of both rising temperatures and booming urban population growth. The study was published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Evergreen

Mechanical engineering student wins international machining competition

Gus Bronk, senior mechanical engineering major, won an international competition in September for designing and building his own computer keyboard. The keyboard Bronk designed and built is made from several materials, including aluminum, carbon fiber and tantalum. The process of designing and building the keyboard was particularly difficult because of the mills available for cutting out the pieces, Bronk said.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
World Economic Forum

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

Water scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Drought conditions on the Missouri River reveals an 1892 shipwreck

A 130-year-old shipwreck, last seen when the Missouri River flooded in 2011, is once again visible, this time as a result of drought conditions. A report by KX News said the Abner O’Neal steamboat, which was built in 1884 and named after a well-known captain, was frequently used to move wheat between Washburn, Bismarck, and Mandan in North Dakota.
ENVIRONMENT
5280.com

Another La Niña Is Forming. What Does That Mean for Winter in Denver?

We probably aren’t getting an overwhelming amount of snow days this year. The days are getting shorter, the leaves are changing, and we’re starting to see some massive temperature swings. Those seasonal changes mean it isn’t too early to start thinking about winter—and how much snow might be headed our way through the colder months.
DENVER, CO
ocj.com

Nelson named Farm Bureau senior organization director

Chip Nelson of Circleville has been named senior organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and will serve members in Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway and Ross counties. He will work with the county Farm Bureaus to address issues important to members and their communities. Nelson began his Ohio Farm Bureau career...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy