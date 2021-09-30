CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoors briefs

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Waiting period not required after black bear hunting license purchase. The 2021 Black Bear Regulations booklet contain language about a requirement for hunters to wait 24 hours after the bear license is issued to hunt bears. This is no longer accurate. The 2021 Montana Legislature eliminated the requirement. Because the...

dailyinterlake.com

959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Washington

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac

Washington winters have been pretty volatile over the last few years. Just when we think the season is over, we’ll experience some seriously severe weather that reminds us that we can never count on an early spring. And according to the Farmers’ Almanac, temperatures will swing wildly this winter in some parts of the country, […] The post Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Washington, According To The Farmers Almanac appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Private home in Glacier National Park for sale at $12M

One of the few remaining private properties within the bounds of Glacier National Park is up for sale with an asking price of $12 million. The Glacier Bear Retreat, a pair of recently built houses on nearly an acre of land just west of Lake McDonald, is currently used for ultra-high-end vacation rentals, with rates starting at $11,000 per week during the peak summer months.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
Daily Inter Lake

Commission undermines professional and ethical wildlife management

As former members of the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current Commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. For the record, we all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe wolves play an important ecological role on the landscape.
ANIMALS
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead march for reproductive rights planned in Whitefish

A number of anti-reproductive health laws are set to take effect in Montana today, Oct. 1, and in response, on Saturday, Oct. 2, five communities across Montana will be hosting marches to defend reproductive rights — the Flathead Valley, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and Missoula. Each group is coordinating with...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Time for Tester to act on reopening border

I’m incredibly disappointed that the Biden Administration has once again decided to keep Montana’s northern border closed for at least another month. We should get that border open. Canada is our No. 1 trading partner. While the closure hurts our entire state and country, it’s particularly harmful to communities along Montana’s northern tier. As the state senator from Eureka and Senate District 1, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the northern border closed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Sept. 30

I enjoyed the letters from Les Nelson and Len Moyer in the Sept. 27 Inter Lake urging the unvaccinated from seeking medical help. I couldn’t agree more. In fact, I would like to take the idea further. I propose that if you choose to overeat and have a heart attack...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

The loudmouths have the floor

Every once in a while we meet people that come into our lives for a short moment, and as short as it might be, they leave a very long impression. For me, one of those fellows was a rancher from Livingston named Tom Lane. The way I met Tom was when I was in the Montana Senate and he called me up about a piece of controversial tax legislation I was carrying. To make the explanation simple it was about Montana being able to collect income tax from out-of-state investors on land that they had sold in Montana. If you want to get technical, the transaction was called a “1031 exchange” and you can go look that up if you’re curious. Tom was curious, so he called me up. “I know that the Farm Bureau is against your legislation, and I know why. I just want to know your side of things.” If you don’t know by now, it’s pretty uncommon for a person to want to hear both sides of an issue before they make up their minds as to how they feel about it. I told Tom my version of the truth and I think he saw some merit in my argument, which was satisfying, but the bill died anyway, so Tom’s understanding was the only satisfaction I got out of it.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

ImagineIF libraries feature two art exhibits

This fall through November, ImagineIF highlights two local artists' displays, Rocky Hoerner and Larry Youmans, at ImagineIF Kalispell and Columbia Falls. • “Timeless Montana,” an exhibition by Rocky Hoerner, is on display at ImagineIF Kalispell. The artwork explores Montana wildlife and its relationship with the seasons and time. Hoerner emphasizes his passion for nature and the creatures that call it home. Set in Glacier Park and the Flathead Valley, the exhibit invites viewers to interact visually with the artist’s use of color, line and dimension. Artwork has been chosen through all points of Hoerner’s life. Born in Kalispell in 1957, he has spent his life drawing inspiration from the mountains that he calls home. Over the past 50 years, he has produced and sold thousands of works, from T-shirt designs to murals.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

NW Montana man a celebrity on 'Mountain Men'

CHARLO — When Jake Herak went to school in Dixon and Charlo, he didn’t even like school. He butted heads constantly with teachers and coaches, ran around town with no shirt and shoes, and spent a lot of time in his grandmother’s in-school suspension class. But sports taught him lessons that stick with him to this day.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Robert L. Westin Jr., 64

Robert L. Westin Jr., of Kalispell, was called home on Sept. 13, 2021. Bob was a native of Colorado, born Oct. 25, 1956, and is the direct descendant of Montana's earliest gold rush era pioneers. Bob (aka Cowboy Bob) made his early living on horseback as a ranch hand, rodeo bull rider and in later years founded Westmar Mules Llc., of Kalispell. He was a beloved member of CHS Kalispell where he was charged with supervising the operational safety of that company’s transportation fleet.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Open burning season starts today

Fall open burning season begins today, Oct. 1, and runs through Nov. 30. No burning permit is required, but you must comply with air quality regulations. Call the Ventilation Hotline before burning daily for restrictions at 751-8144, or check the webpage flatheadhealth.org prior to burning. The hotline is updated daily by 5 p.m. for the following weekday and will be updated by 5 p.m. Friday for the weekend.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell duo bring classic collectibles back to life

Nestled in a large workshop on the south side of Kalispell sits a collector’s heaven. More than a dozen fully restored rare cars and trucks, a wall lined with vintage vending machines, early pinball machines, classic metal advertising signs and other treasures fill the front room of the building. Bob King and Colten Hart are proud of the restoration work they have done on their collection.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

SueEllyn Anderson, 51

SueEllyn Anderson passed unexpectedly on Sept. 28, 2021, from natural causes. SueEllyn was born Aug. 13,1970, to Jerome “Jerry” and Clara Ellen (Collins) Anderson. SueEllyn attended school in Kalispell, graduating from Flathead High School in 1989. She then attended Flathead Valley Community College where she earned her Associate of Arts degree.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

