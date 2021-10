The girls golf team fell to a tough Belzer team. Beech Grove was lead by a terrific 6 hole score of 36 by Dori Hines. Eva Kidwell shot a respectable 43. Ella Burd and Kyra Coker both shot a nice score of 44. This was the last match of the 2021-2022 school year, and the Lady Hornets did their best. What a fun year that we had, the record does not represent the amount of growth that was achieved by the team.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO