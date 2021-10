PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen calmly told a congressional subcommittee Tuesday that Facebook chooses to allow harmful content on its platform that is “disastrous” for society and for children in particular because of the astronomical profits such content generates. After Haugen’s alarming revelations in her 60 Minutes interview and a worldwide Facebook outage on Monday, technology analysts anticipate more fallout following her testimony. “The choices being made inside of Facebook are disastrous for our children, for our public safety, for our privacy and for our democracy,” she told the subcommittee. “Facebook consistently resolved these conflicts in favor of its...

