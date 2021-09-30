CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Pike 3 – 0

Cover picture for the articleYour Varsity Lady Hornets fall to the Pike Red Devils last week in three sets. Senior Sam Rudge led the team in digs, gaining 8 defensive passes for the Hornets. Senior Imani Ballinger led the Hornets in aces, gaining 2 points for the Hornets throughout the match. Junior Sarah Tepp led the team in receptions, gaining 17 serve-receive passes. Senior Elysia Hubbard led the team with solo blocks, gaining 7 points for the Hornets. Join us next week, for our home game against Warren Wednesday night. GO Hornets!

