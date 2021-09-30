Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Pike 3 – 0

It was a great morning for the last meet of the season. But even with the overcast skies and rain during the JV races, it didn’t stop our Hornets from getting PRs. There were 20 schools: 134 girls and 145 boys in the Varsity meet; 80 girls and 106 boys in the JV meet. Our top 5 girls were: 27th Abby Webster 13:01, 33rd Layla Cranfill 13:09, 41st Aliegha Buendia 13:20, 64th Harper Moore 13:50:62, 65th Jayda Cranfill 13:50:77. Our top 5 boys were: 56th BJ Mastin 12:09, 89th Nathan Kinder 13:07, 93rd Christian Lozano 13:14, 116th Elliot Kinder 14:07, 128th Eddie Harrison 14:50.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO