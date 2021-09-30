High Plains Book Awards announced

Every once in a while we meet people that come into our lives for a short moment, and as short as it might be, they leave a very long impression. For me, one of those fellows was a rancher from Livingston named Tom Lane. The way I met Tom was when I was in the Montana Senate and he called me up about a piece of controversial tax legislation I was carrying. To make the explanation simple it was about Montana being able to collect income tax from out-of-state investors on land that they had sold in Montana. If you want to get technical, the transaction was called a “1031 exchange” and you can go look that up if you’re curious. Tom was curious, so he called me up. “I know that the Farm Bureau is against your legislation, and I know why. I just want to know your side of things.” If you don’t know by now, it’s pretty uncommon for a person to want to hear both sides of an issue before they make up their minds as to how they feel about it. I told Tom my version of the truth and I think he saw some merit in my argument, which was satisfying, but the bill died anyway, so Tom’s understanding was the only satisfaction I got out of it.

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO