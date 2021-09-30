CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

High Plains Book Awards announced

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Five Montanans were among the winners in 13 categories chosen from a record 236 nominated works in the 2021 High Plains Book Awards. The awards were announced Sept. 25 on the High Plains Book Awards website and on social media. In addition to the Montanans, and Canadians from three provinces,...

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billings Gazette

High Plains Book Awards winner: 'Roadside Geology of Montana' by Donald W. Hyndman & Robert C. Thomas

Editor's note: “Roadside Geology of Montana” is winner in the Medicine and Science category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards. Tourists from around the world flock to Montana to observe our region’s spectacular geologic features. Consider the fact that much of what the world knows about dinosaurs comes from Montana’s badland fossils. Our Yellowstone caldera was one of the world’s largest and most violent volcanoes. The mountains where we ski, hike and camp today are the product of forces at work hundreds of millions of years ago. We live in a pretty interesting place!
MONTANA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Local author finalist in national book awards

Although she refers to herself as a prolific procrastinator, Marana author MJ Miller has certainly kept busy over the past few years. Following a career in marketing, she has published three full-length novels and two novellas and is currently working on a serial, all in the realm of suspense, romance and “cozy mystery.”
MARANA, AZ
fsu.edu

Florida Book Awards announces 2021 competition and new Gerald Ensley Award for Developing Writers

The Florida Book Awards announces its 2021 competition for the best Florida literature and a new award, The Gerald Ensley Award for Developing Writers. Established in 2006, the Florida Book Awards has grown to include awards in 11 categories of books, plus a new award established in honor of the late journalist Gerald Ensley, who mentored many new writers.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Montana Master Hunter program signup begins Oct. 1

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 for the 2022 program. Class locations include Missoula (March), Helena (April), Big Timber (April) and Havre (May). Each class will consist of two three-day consecutive weekends (Friday-Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises and the final exam.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
Daily Inter Lake

Bigfork Independent Film Festival spotlights Montana filmmakers and made-in-Montana films

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Bigfork Independent Film Festival. A signature film event for Northwest Montana, BIFF has evolved over the years and now attracts filmmakers from across the state and internationally. As it successfully did in 2020, BIFF 2021 will offer filmgoers the choice of watching the films in person at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts or on demand in the comfort of their homes.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

The loudmouths have the floor

Every once in a while we meet people that come into our lives for a short moment, and as short as it might be, they leave a very long impression. For me, one of those fellows was a rancher from Livingston named Tom Lane. The way I met Tom was when I was in the Montana Senate and he called me up about a piece of controversial tax legislation I was carrying. To make the explanation simple it was about Montana being able to collect income tax from out-of-state investors on land that they had sold in Montana. If you want to get technical, the transaction was called a “1031 exchange” and you can go look that up if you’re curious. Tom was curious, so he called me up. “I know that the Farm Bureau is against your legislation, and I know why. I just want to know your side of things.” If you don’t know by now, it’s pretty uncommon for a person to want to hear both sides of an issue before they make up their minds as to how they feel about it. I told Tom my version of the truth and I think he saw some merit in my argument, which was satisfying, but the bill died anyway, so Tom’s understanding was the only satisfaction I got out of it.
LIVINGSTON, MT
theprairienews.com

Alex and Cheryl Fairly, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation Honored by WT

CANYON, Texas — Outstanding donors to West Texas A&M University were honored Sept. 23 as the University kicked off a historic fundraising campaign. WT President Walter V. Wendler and Dr. Todd W. Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations, presented the 2020 and 2021 Pinnacle Awards as part of the rollout of the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Montanans#Canadians#Club Portraits#Montana Children#Alberta Poetry#Montana First Book#Illinois Fiction#The Big Sky Award#Big Sky Country#Love Affair
KLAW 101

There’s a Castle for Sale in Oklahoma in Need of a King or Queen

Everyone dreams of being the king or queen of the castle, well you could literally do just that with this incredible Oklahoma castle estate that's for sale. That's right you could own your very own castle and rule over the property and yard however you see fit. Walk the parapets and ramparts as king or queen overlooking your kingdom as a gracious ruler or an absolute ironfisted tyrant depending on your style of rulership and how neighborly you'd like to be. It's your castle, it's your kingdom, it's totally up to you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hppr.org

High Plains Outdoors: Staying On Course

With fall hunting seasons quickly approaching, I thought it would be fun to visit this week about scouting and learning land that you are not familiar with. For a quarter century, I made my living first working on and later running survey field crews. I remember taking a survey course back in the mid seventies at Texas A & M University that was taught by Mr. Irving Webb who worked for the state land office. Mr. Webb ‘invented’ the method of determining the public/private boundary on waterways in Texas. He was an ‘old school’ surveyor and one of the few qualified to teach the method of determining a true bearing by observing Polaris at night. The process involves much angle turning, precise time observation and calculations that I do not wish to ever have to replicate. The truth is, this archaic method of determining bearings has long gone by the wayside. Today, the punch of a button on a survey quality GPS system solves the equation instantly.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Myhighplains.com

Heart of the High Plains: Dove Creek Equine Rescue

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2012, Dove Creek Equine Rescue has served as a place for healing and giving horses a second chance at life. Located just west of Canyon, you’ll find the rescue along with beautiful views. This all came together back in 2012 after founder Lori Higgins-Kerley was...
CANYON, TX
Daily Inter Lake

Northwest Montana's mule deer are big travelers

The mule deer of Northwest Montana are largely travelers, sometimes migrating as much as 50 miles from their winter range to the summer range, a three-year study by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found. Since 2017, FWP biologists have collared and captured 134 mule deer does in three distinct habitats....
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Time for Tester to act on reopening border

I’m incredibly disappointed that the Biden Administration has once again decided to keep Montana’s northern border closed for at least another month. We should get that border open. Canada is our No. 1 trading partner. While the closure hurts our entire state and country, it’s particularly harmful to communities along Montana’s northern tier. As the state senator from Eureka and Senate District 1, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden Administration’s decision to keep the northern border closed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead march for reproductive rights planned in Whitefish

A number of anti-reproductive health laws are set to take effect in Montana today, Oct. 1, and in response, on Saturday, Oct. 2, five communities across Montana will be hosting marches to defend reproductive rights — the Flathead Valley, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and Missoula. Each group is coordinating with...
WHITEFISH, MT
CBS Denver

With More 80 Degree Weather, Denver’s First Freeze Guaranteed To Be Late

DENVER (CBS4) – This week is when the average first freeze of the season happens in Denver. Instead the metro area will reach the lower 80s on Tuesday for the second consecutive day while any freezing weather will stay away for at least another week. The date of the average first freeze in Denver is October 7 although it’s occurred much earlier and much later in the past. For example, last year tied for the earliest first freeze on record when the temperature dipped to 31 degrees on September 8, 2020. The average first snow in the city is October 18. (source:...
DENVER, CO
Daily Inter Lake

Robert L. Westin Jr., 64

Robert L. Westin Jr., of Kalispell, was called home on Sept. 13, 2021. Bob was a native of Colorado, born Oct. 25, 1956, and is the direct descendant of Montana's earliest gold rush era pioneers. Bob (aka Cowboy Bob) made his early living on horseback as a ranch hand, rodeo bull rider and in later years founded Westmar Mules Llc., of Kalispell. He was a beloved member of CHS Kalispell where he was charged with supervising the operational safety of that company’s transportation fleet.
KALISPELL, MT
The Tribune

High Plains Library District begins works on ‘destination library’ in Greeley

A new project to create a flagship library for Weld County is underway, setting the stage for a library and innovation center in downtown Greeley. The High Plains Library District began construction this week on its newest location, the Library Innovation Center, or LINC, on 8th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. In October 2019, the library district completed its purchase of the 42,000-square-foot Greeley Tribune property for $4 million, according to county records.
GREELEY, CO
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How West Virginia Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In West Virginia, 40.1% of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy