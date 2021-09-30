Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Southport 3 – 0
Your Varsity Lady Hornets fall to the Southport Cardinals last week in three sets. Junior Sarah Tepp led the Hornets in aces and receptions, with 31 serve-receive passes and gaining 2 points for the team. Senior Sam Rudge led the team in digs, gaining 20 digs for the Hornets. Senior Elysia Hubbard led the team in kills and solo blocks, gaining 15 total points from the two. Join us next week, on Wednesday, at home, for our game against Warren. GO Hornets!beechgrove-athletics.com
