Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Southport 3 – 0

The combined 7th/8th grade Hornets played a tough game against the 8th Grade Mt. Vernon team losing 14-0. The Hornets had five 7th grade starters on each side of the ball who played hard and held their own. The Beech Grove defense was tough most of the night holding Mt. Vernon to one touchdown until the very end of the ball game. The Hornet offense struggled all night to get things moving and never found their rhythm. Beech Grove looks to keep improving as they take on Indian Creek at home next Monday for their last game of the season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO