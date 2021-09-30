CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Brebeuf Jesuit (Marion County) 3 – 0

Cover picture for the articleYour Varsity Lady Hornets fall to the Brebuf Braves tonight in the first round of the Marion County Tournament. All ladies fought hard, but could not pull off the W. Senior Sam Rudge led the Hornets in service points, gaining 4 points back for the team throughout the match. Junior Sarah Tepp led the team in receptions, gaining 24 serve-receive passes for the Hornets. Join us next Wednesday, at home, for our match against Warren Central. GO Hornets!

