Aces edge Grayson, 2-0

Above: Owensboro Catholic’s Austin Martin (4) gets downfield while defended by Grayson County’s Colton Glenn during the first half on Wednesday at Owensboro Catholic High School. Left: Owensboro Catholic’s Cameron Cecil (21) fights for possession of the ball with Grayson County’s Thomas Haycraft during the first half on Wednesday at Owensboro Catholic High School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Catholic boys soccer team turned up the offensive pressure Wednesday night, allowing the Aces to capture a 2-0 high school soccer victory against Grayson County at OCHS’s Independence Field.

Austin Martin and Brody Martin both scored on penalty kicks for the Aces (4-8-1), who finished with a 37-1 edge in shots and a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal.

“The first 10 minutes were quite hectic, and then we kind of settled into it and played some nice stuff,” OCHS coach Andy Donohoe said afterward. “Their keeper was inspired. There were a lot of great saves. On another night, maybe we have a handful of goals, but we’re happy with the performance.”

Brody Martin’s penalty-kick score with 24:45 left in the first half gave Catholic a 1-0 advantage, which stood until intermission. Martin’s shot struck the top left corner of the net, out of the outreached hands of Grayson County goalkeeper Jackson Kane.

Austin Martin added another goal with 19:05 remaining, with a penalty-kick shot that skirted along the ground and into the bottom right corner of the net.

“That second one was just unlucky (for Grayson County), he had his hands up and the ball hits it,” Donohoe said. “But if you just keep putting it in there, you’re going to get something good from it. We got the two penalties tonight, but we had almost 20 shots on target.

“We could have had more goals, but their keeper made some excellent saves.”

Aces coaches instructed their players to stay on the attack, which led to Catholic maintaining possession for most of the contest. Grayson County (5-9-2) struggled to string together offensive chances, with its one shot on goal saved by Catholic reserve keeper Ben Dawson.

“We were doing the right things, we were getting the chances,” Donohoe said. “Their keeper’s making saves, and we had a few misses.

“We kept a mentality that we were going to get something out of it if we just kept doing the right things, and we did.”

Donohoe considered the game a confidence boost as his team heads into 9th District Tournament competition next week.

“The boys will walk out tonight with a smile on their faces,” he said. “We’ll get back to it tomorrow and we’ll try our best to prepare for Daviess County next week.”