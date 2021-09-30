ED ADAMCZYK: Two cheers for the upcoming season
I write not to praise anyone or to bury them, but to comment on the world’s most valuable, and only non-renewable, resource: Time. In a week when the national economy has been taken hostage by the U.S. Senate and there is no guarantee of next month’s Social Security payments, soldiers’ paychecks or the stability of the stock market, local news centers on expectations wrought by the promise of the local football team. It’s the Bills winning, the Bills and their plans for a new stadium, the Bills and food drives, the Bills and stay-in-school pep talks. I am old enough to recall similar excitement at the start of bygone football seasons, for which I should be grateful because I have witnessed a few stinkers as well.www.lockportjournal.com
