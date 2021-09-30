ED ADAMCZYK: Two cheers for the upcoming season

The MLB playoffs begin today, and for the sixth consecutive season, the Royals will not be a part of them (the curse of Lucas Duda?) The playoffs reverted to the regular three-division winners/two wild-card format this year after a year of expanded playoffs in the COVID-19 shortened season. We had a chance at some interesting new teams this year, but the Padres flopped, the Mariners ran out of pixie dust, and the high-powered Blue Jays offense fell a game short of making the playoffs. Instead, we’re left with ten teams that, frankly, are tough for me to root for, in varying degrees. Let’s start with the least objectionable contender: 1. Milwaukee Brewers If there is a fanbase all Royals fans can rally around this post-season, it’s our beer-swilling friends to the north, a land I like to call “Milwaukee.” The Brew Crew have been sneaky good for awhile now, reaching the post-season for a fourth consecutive season with two divisional titles over that time. Their 95 wins are tied for the fourth-most.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO