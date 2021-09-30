CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA to start using 'March Madness' for women's tournament

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

The NCAA women's basketball tournament will start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season. Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men's tournament for years, was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities such as the skimpy weight room available for the women's teams to use compared with the men's.

