Good morning, friends. I’m doing my favorite thing, visiting with good friends. How often do you enjoy being with family and good friends? It’s been a strange world we’ve been living in for well over a year, isn’t it? Finding "Joy" (one of my favorite words) has become less than easy, worrying about not getting too close to strangers for fear of their not having had their shots. Therefore, I’m staying home much more than usual and reading more.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO