SALISBURY, Md. – Peaceful protestors gathered in downtown Salisbury on Saturday as part of a national call to action to support women’s reproductive rights, and we’re told this is a part of a national movement. It comes after a restrictive anti-abortion bill went into effect in Texas, last month banning abortions after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. “Whatever your beliefs are, we respect them and what we want is for people to respect our beliefs that are not the same,” says Joan Roache, Co-President of the Women’s Democratic Club of Worcester County.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO