Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Harry Kane is as dangerous as ever ahead of tomorrow's clash with Tottenham. Arteta feels momentum is with them going into the clash. He said, "As I mentioned, when the ball is rolling, I think we all forget where we are. We're all just trying to compete to win the football match. It won't be any different from them and both teams are going to try and win regardless because they have the necessity, we have the necessity, and we want to pick up the points. We know what it means for us this game. I'm sure we are going to try our best."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO