Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking to BT Sport: "That is what happens at Old Trafford. It has happened so many times before. We had to throw caution to the wind and we got lucky in the end. They are a very hard team to play, a very hard team to beat,. It is a difficult one because we are at home we want to win. But if we don't go and press them they will be happy enough sitting off.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO