Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 30

NEW ORLEANS – Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:. Procore Technologies Inc., a provider of construction management software, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Levelset, a New Orleans tech company that created an online platform for managing construction liens, in a deal said to be worth roughly $500 million. Procore said the acquisition will add lien rights management to its platform, allow it to manage complex compliance workflows, and improve the payment process in construction. It also presents “future growth opportunities,” the company said in a press release. “Construction work is hard enough — getting paid shouldn’t be,” said Procore Founder and CEO Tooey Courtemanche. “Levelset helps the construction industry get paid faster, and their offering will be a perfect addition to the Procore platform.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO