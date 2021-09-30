CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 30

Herald & Review
 6 days ago

On Sept. 30, 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives. On Sept. 30:. In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee...

herald-review.com

UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2021 with 90 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include England's...
ASTRONOMY
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Sept. 20-24: Levelset Acquisition Sets Records

NEW ORLEANS – Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business stories:. Procore Technologies Inc., a provider of construction management software, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Levelset, a New Orleans tech company that created an online platform for managing construction liens, in a deal said to be worth roughly $500 million. Procore said the acquisition will add lien rights management to its platform, allow it to manage complex compliance workflows, and improve the payment process in construction. It also presents “future growth opportunities,” the company said in a press release. “Construction work is hard enough — getting paid shouldn’t be,” said Procore Founder and CEO Tooey Courtemanche. “Levelset helps the construction industry get paid faster, and their offering will be a perfect addition to the Procore platform.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bemidji Pioneer

'The Vault' true crime stories: A week in review for Sept. 26

Here is a quick round-up of some of our top stories this week. A son shot his father and left his body in a South Dakota wetland; his hometown friend helped. On an August night in 2007, two 19-year-olds, including his own son, killed 47-year-old Brian Brody Sr. in his trailer. Brody had a history of abuse toward his family, but his death roiled the South Dakota college town -- the first homicide in over a decade.
DULUTH, MN
Corydon Times-Republican

Campaign Almanac for Friday, Oct. 1

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, an Iowa native representing a California district, will be the keynote speaker at the Johnson County Democratic Party Barbecue at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Porter is a second-term congresswoman and chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus. She grew up in Fort Dodge and taught at the University of Iowa College of Law from 2005 to 2011.
ELECTIONS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Campaign almanac: A roundup of campaign news items of interest

AD TARGETS MILLER-MEEKS: A new ad campaign launched by the progressive group Tax March Iowa calls out Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her opposition to President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better Agenda” that includes spending on child care, health care, education and strategies to confront climate change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

A Black couple who escaped slavery in the U.S. state of Georgia and fled to Britain to campaign for abolition have been honored with a historic plaque on their home in London English Heritage on Tuesday marked the accomplishments of Ellen and William Craft with a blue plaque outside the two-story brick row house in the Hammersmith area of West London from which they campaigned for the end of slavery.The couple escaped slavery in 1848 when Ellen, the light-skinned daughter of a Black woman raped by her enslaver, disguised herself as a disabled white man traveling north for medical...
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Why New York Is Inferior To Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – With another Red Sox-Yankees showdown upon us, trash-talking between the two cities was bound to follow. And sure enough, the New York Post has weighed in with a front page story listing reasons their city is superior. Of course, it’s nonsense. Here’s why: * The Post says Boston is “incapable of making a good pizza.” LOL! Too bad they were napping when Tripadvisor named Boston’s Regina Pizza the best pie in the country. And besides, any city that puts tomatoes in chowder has no business judging anyone else. That’s disgusting! * The Post claims: “People are too embarrassed to say ‘I...
BOSTON, MA
Herald & Review

Watch now: Biden’s HUD secretary visits Chicago as eviction moratorium ends

Two days after Illinois’ eviction moratorium expired, Joe Biden’s secretary of housing and urban development was in Chicago to promote the president’s “Build Back Better” agenda and tout city and state housing efforts. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge appeared with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and Lowe must be confirmed by the Senate. Both agencies were established in 1965 to provide government grants to arts and humanities organizations and projects. Jackson already has been a member of the National Council on the Arts, which oversees the NEA, and was a co-chair of the County of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Herald & Review

Commentary: Delusional reactions are as old as time.

If anyone should have been prepared for this — this surreal, tragic phase of the pandemic and the derangement of our collective response — it might be me. I am both a red-state native and a historian who studies infectious diseases. In 2017, I wrote that “the risk of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

PEN America honors imprisoned Iranian writers at 2021 gala

Freedom of expression non-profit PEN America honored three imprisoned Iranian writers on Tuesday at its annual gala that featured actors Jodie Foster and Awkwafina. They "are three celebrated writers who have been imprisoned by the Iranian authorities for their writing, their defense of free expression, and their peaceful opposition to state censorship," PEN America said.
SOCIETY
kalw.org

Almanac - Wednesday 9/22/21

Today is Wednesday, the 22nd of September of 2021,. 100 days remain until the end of the year. Autumn Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be today at 12:20 PM on. and sunset will be at 7:05:03 pm. We will have 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. The solar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

