Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea.The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change.Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku linked well with replacement Werner in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham, leaving Tuchel impressed with the Germany international’s signs of resurgence.Werner is expected to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Kepa Arrizabalaga should continue in goal.“Timo can play with Romelu, he did very...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO