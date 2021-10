A Fort Wayne man is hospitalized after he loses control of his vehicle in rainy conditions on S.R. 1 in Spencerville. Officials say Maung Po is southbound on 1…when he loses control of his vehicle on the wet roadway. The car fishtails…and then hits another vehicle…driven by Brenda Witmer, of Auburn, on the driver’s side door. Her van slides off the roadway…into the ditch. She was able to get the vehicle back on the road by the time responders got to the scene. That’s not all. Just moments after the first impact…Po’s car then hits a van, driven by Laura Smith, 58, of Auburn. Po is taken to an area hospital with a lung contusion. Smith…she complains of chest and back pain but refuses to go to the hospital. DeKalb County investigators believe speed is a factor in the crash.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO