The Criterion Channel’s October Lineup Includes ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and Tons of Classic Horror Movies!

HBO Max is losing some pretty high-profile horror movies before Halloween gets here. In fact, all of these titles are leaving the service after today. So, horror fans might want to schedule some quality time with their screens in the event that they don't own these films on home video. Fan favorites like The Craft, Jason X, House on Haunted Hill, the first three Scream movies, and both Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboots are all rolling off HBO Max. For those viewers who like a little parody with their horror, the first three films in the Scary Movie franchise are also getting out of dodge as well. It's a rights conflict that just happened at an inopportune time. WarnerMedia would probably like to have some of these classics at the ready while people begin to binge their favorite spooky content. But, that's just not possible at the moment. You can check out an entire list down below:

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO