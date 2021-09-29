Visit Stars Hollow With These "Gilmore Girls" Recipes

When I reviewed Park City’s Silver Star Cafe a decade or so ago, I ended the review by saying, “Silver Star Cafe might not have the dazzle of some of Park City’s and Deer Valley’s more hoity-toity restaurants. But Silver Star has a special sizzle all its own.” Today, I still stand by that sentiment. I was referring primarily to the ambiance and decor of Silver Star when I said it “might not have the dazzle” of more posh eateries at the resorts and on Main Street. But Silver Star Cafe has an ambiance of its own that is unique, warm and inviting. There might not be a valet out front or a maÎtre d’ waiting to seat you, but the owners and staff are as welcoming and friendly as any restaurant I can think of.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO