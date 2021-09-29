CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Visit Stars Hollow With These "Gilmore Girls" Recipes

By Samantha Simon
Brit + Co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it really fall if you don't restart as soon as the leaves start turning? (And in turn, making as many Gilmore Girls recipes as you can). It's perfectly normal to go through three emotional stages when watching Rory and Lorelei eat their way through giant pizzas and sugary cereal. First, it's hunger, because hey, those pancakes look pretty good. Next, it's disbelief, as in, “Did Lorelei really eat a burger, donut, popcorn and Red Vines all in one day?" Oh, yes. She did. Finally, you reach the stage of respect. Here are 19 recipes Rory and Lorelei would never cook, but definitely eat. Get on it, people!

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
utahstories.com

HOME COOKING: A Visit to Silver Star Cafe

When I reviewed Park City’s Silver Star Cafe a decade or so ago, I ended the review by saying, “Silver Star Cafe might not have the dazzle of some of Park City’s and Deer Valley’s more hoity-toity restaurants. But Silver Star has a special sizzle all its own.” Today, I still stand by that sentiment. I was referring primarily to the ambiance and decor of Silver Star when I said it “might not have the dazzle” of more posh eateries at the resorts and on Main Street. But Silver Star Cafe has an ambiance of its own that is unique, warm and inviting. There might not be a valet out front or a maÎtre d’ waiting to seat you, but the owners and staff are as welcoming and friendly as any restaurant I can think of.
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Hollow#Pizza Oven#Chicken Recipe#Food Drink#Red Vines#Tarts#Chinese#Al S Pancake World#The Heat Rrb Pizza#Italian#Greek
gameranx.com

Eastward: How To Cook Every Recipe | Five-Star Chef Guide

If you want to become a “Five-Star Chef” in Eastward, you’ll need to cook every single recipes in the game. There are 35 recipes total, and cooking gives you a great buffer of healing items to keep your digger alive while exploring the post-apocalyptic world. There aren’t even that many different ingredients! It’s all about how you combine them. A few different ingredients might mean the difference between a Veggie Egg Stir Fry and a Vegetable Stir Fry.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

11 Sage Recipes For The Ultimate Autumn Dinner

The only thing more exciting than unpacking our fall candles and figuring out this year's fall color trends is getting ready to eat tons of cozy comfort food, especially if it's a sage recipe. Whether you love making instant pot stews or vegan casseroles, nothing makes the flavors pop like using fresh herbs. But instead of basil and parsley, as the weather gets colder look toward woodsier herbs like sage, rosemary, bay leaf. Sage in particular adds an earthy, smokey flavor to your meals. These 11 recipes show just how far a few sprigs can go toward transforming your favorite hearty autumn meals.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Brit + Co

8 French Pastries You Can Make at Home

Let's be real: French pastries are equally sinfully delicious and impossible to make. Or not? We have some recipes that will make your inner David Lebovitz shine. In most cases, you will need a little patience, a little bit of handiwork and a whole lot of butter. Get your chef gear ready and let's get this French party started, maintenant.
RECIPES
TVOvermind

10 Gilmore Girls Episodes That are Perfect for Fall

It may have been on in all seasons, but let’s be real – “The Gilmore Girls” is a fall show. It’s as warm and fuzzy and comfy-feeling as wearing a flannel shirt while wrapped in one of those big blanket scarves and sipping a pumpkin spice latte while going on a hayride and holding a pumpkin and smelling a bonfire all at once. In fact, if pumpkin spice lattes ever sponsored a show, it would be this one. But even with a show that invokes all the best parts of fall all year long, some episodes just feel the fall-iest, you know? Lucky for you, we’ve rounded them up here! Grab your cider and your fuzzy slippers and let’s get to it.
TV SERIES
femestella.com

'Gilmore Girls': 19 Fall Outfits We're Stealing From Rory Gilmore

Ah, the early aughts fashion of Gilmore Girls. Is there anything better?. Now that the 90s are back, it’s only a matter of time before the early aughts starts creepy into our wardrobes again. So who else would we turn to but our favorite mother-daughter duo?. Lorelai and Rory both...
TV & VIDEOS
Brit + Co

12 Pumpkin Cookie Recipes to Bake This Weekend

Whether you need a chocolate chip fix or are simply craving anything perked up with a little pumpkin pie spice, one of these cookie recipes is bound to do the trick... and the treating, for that matter. Better preheat those ovens now. After reading this, you're going to want to bake up a batch.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

Fall Brunch Recipes Starring Squash, Apples, and Pumpkins

There's already a cool breeze in the air, so that can only mean one thing: It's time for some hearty brunch recipes to spice up the season. We know you'll gladly take *all* the pumpkin recipes, but while you're shopping at your local farmers' market this fall, arm yourself with some apples, squashes, corn, and sweet potatoes in anticipation of the weekend's best meal. Read on for some brunch recipes to cure your fall fever quicker than the color on leaves can change.
RECIPES
Brit + Co

10 Outrageous Oreo Recipes, Halloween Edition

Oreos are that one treat it seems like almost *everyone* loves. But even if you don't, there are a million ways to make these sweet little sandwich cremes even more delicious. We love Oreos like the dickens and it's almost Halloween. Time to give these darlings a new twist!. How...
RECIPES
Brit + Co

10 Online Baking Classes To Try Just In Time For Cozy Season

Having fresh pastries every morning sounds like our version of heaven, and our new online baking classes will help ensure your kitchen always smells like a French patisserie. Try your hand at homemade cinnamon rolls, pies, and chocolate, well, everything. With these courses, you'll be a baking whiz in no time!
RECIPES
Brit + Co

23 Easy Haunting Halloween Dessert Recipes to Start Making RN

Let's face it: Spooky season is *all* about those Halloween desserts. Sure, there are plenty of sweet and savory treats to balance things out, but when it gets down to the nitty-gritty, we're focusing on the sugar. And when it comes to October 31, sweets reign SUPREME. Keep reading to discover 23 of the most delicious fall desserts that the internet has to offer.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy