Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game. TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers. She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field. @shannonnkay Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports ♬ original sound – Shannon Frendreis There may have been some liquid encouragement. “Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post. The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO